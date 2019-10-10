Plastic bottles collected during the cleanup and brand audit at Kits Beach on Coast Salish Territory, Vancouver, B.C., on Sept. 21, 2019. (Greenpeace)

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Nestle and Tim Hortons continue to top the list of top plastic polluters in Canada, according to Greenpeace.

The data comes after the 400 volunteers for the environmental organization gathered plastic trash from nine locations nationwide between April and September.

Greenpeace said this was Nestle’s second year in the top spot as the company uses two million tonnes of plastic annually.

Starbucks crept in just behind Tim Hortons in third place, with McDonald’s and The Coca-Cola Company rounding out the top five.

Greenpeace said the five companies accounted for 39 per cent of the plastic trash they found. The clean-up spots included the Broken Islands, Vancouver and Victoria in B.C., as well as Toronto, Grimsby, Montreal, Halifax, Fredericton and Covehead across Canada.

The most commonly found items were cigarette butts, with bottles and bottles caps in second place, followed by food wrappers, straws and stir sticks, cups and lids, tampon applications, foam pieces, bags, cutlery, and packaging.

More than 8,000 cigarettes and 2,000 plastic bottles were collected overall, Greenpeace said.

Previous story
Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

Just Posted

BC Transit, City of Kimberley offer free bus service to polls on election day

Kimberley voters who rely on BC Transit to get around will be… Continue reading

Rockies Rowing club wraps up season

For the Bulletin ‘I have rowed for many years and this is… Continue reading

Elections Canada needs poll workers for upcoming federal election

Elections Canada said there are many paid vacancies in Revelstoke, Kimberley, Cranbrook, and Sparwood

Several Kimberley drivers went off the road during Tuesday’s snowfall, says RCMP

The Kimberley RCMP is reminding drivers to have proper winter tires, drive to conditions.

Dynamiters winning ways continue

Nitros beat Golden Rockets 4 - 1 on Tuesday night

VIDEO: NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

Liberals promised 2015 would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Few of those surveyed used the same descriptions for women as they did for leaders

Canucks crush L.A. Kings 8-2 for first win of season

Vancouver cruises in Horvat’s first game as captain

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Vancouver Canucks to kick off 50th home opener

Los Angeles Kings are coming off of a win over Calgary to face off with Vancouver Canucks

Horgan defends chief of staff who shredded initial report accusing former B.C. legislature clerk

Premier John Horgan says Geoff Meggs shredded the document after a copy of it had been given to the police

Victoria veteran begs people to please not touch his service dog

Members of the public are often unaware of proper service dog etiquette

Unclear laws to blame for cupholder cellphone tickets: lawyer

Island driver says cellphone was in cup holder when he was issued distracted driving ticket

Most Read