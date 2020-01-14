New 3-year agreements ratified by USW members at the Trickle Creek Lodge

Workers at Trickle Creek Lodge in Kimberley ratified a new three year collective agreement late last week. this is separate from the agreement signed by employees of Kimberley Alpine Resort, although they are both part of the United Steelworkers 1-405.

Grant Farquhar from USW says that the workers ratified the agreement, which runs thought to the fall of 2022, by an overwhelming amount.

Voting was held throughout the day last Wednesday, January 8, and Farquhar says the union appreciates General Manager Patti Andrews accommodating the vote.

“Some bargaining highlights included new paid leave provisions, enhancement to the employees Health and Wellness plan and a very fair wage increase all retro-active to the end of the former agreement,” said Farquhar, lead negotiator for USW Local 1-405.

“We were able to negotiate a 7.5% wage increase over three years for members at the lodge. We also improved the health and wellness plan which aids in covering the health costs for our members at the lodge.”

Both Farquhar and KAR General Manager Ted Funston wanted to stress that the process of bargaining this round was very positive and a collaborative effort.

“I want to thank both bargaining committees for their tireless work throughout this process – most of the hours they spent negotiating were unpaid,” added Farquhar.

Farquhar says members at the Lodge are busy catching up following the Christmas season, when Mother Nature cooperated just in time with snow.

With more snow coming daily, employees are looking forward to a busy remainder of the ski season.