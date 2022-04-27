New Census data: Kimberley’s average age is 44.4

Statistics Canada released the general census information Feb. 9, with population increases for Salmon Arm and Sicamous ranging between seven and 10 per cent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

StatCan released new census data this week, this time relating to age of population and housing types.

Kimberley’s total population in the 2021 Census was 8,115; 4,000 residents being male and 4,115 being female.

Here’s how it breaks down to age:

0 to 14 years – 1,335

0 to 4 years – 365

5 to 9 years – 435

10 to 14 years – 535

15 to 64 years – 4,845

15 to 19 years – 370

20 to 24 years – 270

25 to 29 years – 325

30 to 34 years – 555

35 to 39 years – 620

40 to 44 years – 565

45 to 49 years – 535

50 to 54 years – 470

55 to 59 years – 515

60 to 64 years – 625

65 years and over – 1,930

65 to 69 years – 600

70 to 74 years – 555

75 to 79 years – 355

80 to 84 years – 220

85 years and over – 195

85 to 89 years – 120

90 to 94 years – 60

95 to 99 years – 15

100 years and over – 5

The average age of the population in Kimberley is 44.4. That’s down very slightly from the 2016 census.

There are 3,595 private dwellings in Kimberley, with 2,755 of those being single-detached homes. 145 are semi-detached; 130 row houses; 55 apartments in a duplex, 445 apartments in a building fewer than five storeys; and no apartment buildings higher than five storeys.

There are 1,085 single person households; 1,426 two person; 505 three person; 430 four person households; and 145 with five or more people.

