New Census data: Kimberley’s average age is 44.4

StatCan released new census data this week, this time relating to age of population and housing types.
Kimberley’s total population in the 2021 Census was 8,115; 4,000 residents being male and 4,115 being female.
Here’s how it breaks down to age:
0 to 14 years – 1,335
0 to 4 years – 365
5 to 9 years – 435
10 to 14 years – 535
15 to 64 years – 4,845
15 to 19 years – 370
20 to 24 years – 270
25 to 29 years – 325
30 to 34 years – 555
35 to 39 years – 620
40 to 44 years – 565
45 to 49 years – 535
50 to 54 years – 470
55 to 59 years – 515
60 to 64 years – 625
65 years and over – 1,930
65 to 69 years – 600
70 to 74 years – 555
75 to 79 years – 355
80 to 84 years – 220
85 years and over – 195
85 to 89 years – 120
90 to 94 years – 60
95 to 99 years – 15
100 years and over – 5
The average age of the population in Kimberley is 44.4. That’s down very slightly from the 2016 census.
There are 3,595 private dwellings in Kimberley, with 2,755 of those being single-detached homes. 145 are semi-detached; 130 row houses; 55 apartments in a duplex, 445 apartments in a building fewer than five storeys; and no apartment buildings higher than five storeys.
There are 1,085 single person households; 1,426 two person; 505 three person; 430 four person households; and 145 with five or more people.
READ: 2021 census shows number of seniors over 85 expected to triple in next 25 years
READ: Kimberley has grown 9.3 per cent since 2016 Census
carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter