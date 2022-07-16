New census data: median income rising in Kimberley

The latest statistics released from the 2021 census highlight family and household makeups as well as income. They show a five-year rise in married and common-law couples who are living in Kimberley without children, as well as an overall increase to what residents earn.

As Kimberley’s population increased from the census in 2016 to 2021, so too did the number of people married or living common law. In 2016, there were 3,925 people living as a couple, in 2021 the number rose to 4,290. This is according to new figures released by StatsCan last week.

Kimberley is also becoming more affluent.

In 2015, the median total income in Kimberley was $35,277 while in 2020 it rose to $42,800. There is still quite a bit of income disparity between sexes, with men having a median total income of $51,200 and women $35,800. This puts Kimberley near the top in median income in the Kootenays, for example, Nelson’s is $39,200. Cranbrook has a median total income of $41,200.

The most common income group in the city in 2020 were people ages 15 and older making $20,000 to $29,999 annually, 950 people. Next is the $30,000 to $39,999 group with 905 people. In 2016, the largest group was those making $10,000 to $19,999. This rise in income could be influenced by the rise in the minimum wage.

Another indication that Kimberley is growing more affluent is that in 2016, there were 470 people making over $100,000. In 2020, the number rises by 200 people to 670. Again, you are much more likely to make over $100,000 if you are male. Of the 670 total, 505 were men, only 165 women. Conversely, in the $20,000 to $29,999 category, 580 of the 950 were women.

It almost evens out at the $70,000 range before men begin to dominate the higher income categories. These wage disparities are seen in communities across the Kootenays.

Also affecting income in 2020, were the CERB payments. In 2020, 1,625 Kimberley residents received COVID-19 emergency and recovery benefits, an average of $8,000 each.

