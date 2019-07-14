Kandice Mueller and Shannon Grey Duncan, the new Coordinator of Kimberley Food Recovery Depot. (Submitted file).

New Coordinator for Healthy Kimberley’s Food Recovery Project

Shannon Grey Duncan will take over for Kandice Mueller at the Kimberley Food Recovery Depot

Healthy Kimberley’s Food Recovery Depot will see a new face take over coordination of the project as they bid farewell to Kandice Mueller, who has run the operation since its inception in November of 2018.

In a press release from Healthy Kimberley, they say they are pleased to welcome Shannon Grey Duncan as the new Coordinator of Kimberley’s Food Recovery Depot.

Flo Brokop of Healthy Kimberley says Mueller has been enthusiastically leading the project and it was made possible through funding from Columbia Basin Trust.

READ MORE: Food Recovery program off to good start

“Since November, the depot has diverted over 19,000 lb of perishable food that would have ended up in our community landfill to organizations and individuals in our community,” explained Bropkop. “Kandice and her dedicated team of volunteers have developed a pick-up, sorting and distribution service that has benefited local school meal and snack programs, the Kimberley Food Bank, the Early Learning Centre and local composters.”

READ MORE: Healthy Kimberley Food Waste Recovery Depot now open to the public

She adds that in the last few months, the depot has opened its doors to the public once per week and already over 3,000 lb of dairy, eggs, fruits, vegetables and other perishable food items have benefitted families in the community.

“Kandice has made Kimberley her home but is excited to return to her career as a dietitian. Shannon has a passion for food security and reducing food waste. She brings a wealth of experience through her previous work on food security with Cranbrook Food Action & Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook, her facilitation of budget-friendly cooking programs and through running a small business,” Brokop said. “She is looking forward to building on the strong foundation that Kandice and her team have already established.”

The depot is also happy to welcome new volunteers to join the organization, especially over the summer months.

To learn more about Kimberley’s Food Recovery Depot and to volunteer, contact at healthykimberleyfrd@gmail.com or (250) 427-7981. Join the Facebook group: Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot for regular updates and to find the easy online volunteer sign up.


