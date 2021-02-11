New COVID case numbers in East Kootenay are low

The latest COVID-19 numbers by location released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control show that new cases in the East Kootenay are low.

The data is for the week of January 31 to February 6, 2021.

The Kimberley area has one case, as does Cranbrook, Fernie and Windermere.

Fernie is down to one new case after a community outbreak last month. The City of Kimberley encouraged all residents to keep up the good work, when it posted the latest numbers on Facebook.

