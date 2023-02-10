New federal funding available for charities, non-profits

The Kimberley and District Community Foundation seeks to connect local charities with new government funding opportunity. KDCF photo.

The Government of Canada has announced the Community Service Recovery Fund, a $400 million investment to support registered charities, non-profits and Indigenous Governing Bodies across the country as they adapt to long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kimberley’s Oliver McQuaid, board member with the Kimberley and District Community Foundation (KDCF), is trying to spread the word to ensure everyone who qualifies has the opportunity to access some significant funding.

To find out if your charity or non-profit organization is eligible all you need to do is answer a brief questionnaire at this link: communityservicesrecoveryfund.ca/apply-now

“This is a broadly distributed fund, so groups they may not have qualified for something similar in the past, could be eligible for this,” McQuaid said. “Please share and check the questionnaire!”

The deadline to apply is February 21.