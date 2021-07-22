BC Wildfire Service is actioning a new fire start in Meadowbrook just outside of Kimberley.

New fire start in Meadowbrook classed as being held

Fire not expected to grow further

According to a Facebook post by the City of Kimberley, the Kilo Creek fire in Meadowbrook is classed as being held.



Witnesses on social media report helicopters are pulling water from Cherry Creek.

The RDEK posted the following on Facebook:

NEW FIRE – KIMBERLEY AREA (Posted: July 21.21 – 6:35pm)

The BC Wildfire Service is actioning a small spot fire visible from Kimberley and the surrounding areas. They have 6 personnel and aviation support on the scene currently. No other details are available at this time.

