New fire start in Meadowbrook classed as being held

Fire not expected to grow further

According to a Facebook post by the City of Kimberley, the Kilo Creek fire in Meadowbrook is classed as being held.

The BC Wildfire service is actioning a new fire start in the Meadowbrook area.

Witnesses on social media report helicopters are pulling water from Cherry Creek.

The RDEK posted the following on Facebook:

NEW FIRE – KIMBERLEY AREA (Posted: July 21.21 – 6:35pm)

The BC Wildfire Service is actioning a small spot fire visible from Kimberley and the surrounding areas. They have 6 personnel and aviation support on the scene currently. No other details are available at this time.