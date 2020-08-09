New fire start off Stirton Road, near Marysville

Emergency vehicles at site of fire. Paul Rodgers photo

BC Wildfire Service is reporting a new fire start near Marysville, Sunday afternoon . It has been named the Luke Creek fire and is about 450 metres off Stirton Road. Cause is unknown at this time.

According to a press release from BC Wildfire Service issued at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, the fire is estimated to be two hectares in size and is being actively responded to by ground crews, with support from air tankers and the Kimberley Fire Department.

According to the release, no structures are currently threatened.

The aircraft are skimming water from St. Mary’s Lake and the BC Wildfire Service are asking the public to make sure they are aware of their surroundings and are not impeding upon their ability to safely conduct their work. If you are recreating in the area, make sure you are mindful of the aircraft working on the lake.

More to come.


