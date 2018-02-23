New internship program helps employers hire post-secondary grads

(Columbia Basin) – Now more than ever businesses and organizations need qualified employees and post-secondary graduates need a kick start to their careers. Enter the new Career Internship Program from Columbia Basin Trust. This program is now accepting applications on a first-come, first-served basis.

“This program supports our strategic priority of economic development in the region,” said Lisa Kilpatrick, Columbia Basin Trust Senior Manager, Economic. “It helps create jobs and increases employment opportunities for recent college and university graduates, a workforce that is essential when it comes to meeting the Basin’s current and future business needs. This will help Basin businesses and organizations grow and become more sustainable over the long term.”

The program provides wage funding for employers to hire college and university graduates in permanent, career-focused positions. By attracting skilled, emerging professionals at a reduced cost to the organization, they can expand their teams and build capacity. The funding is up to 50 per cent of the new employee’s wage over the first seven to 12 months, to a maximum of $25,000. The intern position must include a training plan that provides structured learning to the new employee and transitions to full-time, permanent employment at the end of the internship.

Learn more and apply at ourtrust.org/internship.

The Trust also supports workforce needs by helping businesses hire students, including apprentices, through its two wage subsidy programs, Summer Works and School Works. Basin residents can also receive the training they need to secure immediate employment through its Training Fee Support program. These are just some of the ways the Trust is helping to create a diverse and resilient Basin economy. Learn more at ourtrust.org/economic.

Columbia Basin Trust supports the ideas and efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.