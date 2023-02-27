New Kimberley food bank building will get solar panels, heat pump and more through CBT funding

When the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank Society began planning their move to the new location last year, they had plenty of plans, including installing solar panels and other energy saving fixtures.

That plan is now a reality thanks to funding from the Columbia Basin Trust, who announced funding for 22 projects across the Basin, projects that help non-profits and First Nations to reduce their impacts on the climate and remain sustainable into the future.

“We’re pleased to help even more non-profits and First Nations increase the energy efficiency of their buildings and electrify their transportation,” said Ulli Mueller, Senior Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “These organizations can continue their vital work toward community well-being, while building their climate resilience.”

The projects may include purchasing up to two new battery or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, replacing up to two fossil-fuel vehicles with electric vehicles, or purchasing and installing level 2 or 3 charging stations to help create clean transportation options for Basin residents. Several projects also focus on building improvements that aim to conserve or generate energy, restore a building envelope, its structural building components or address health and safety issues.

For the Kimberley Food Bank the funds will reused to upgrade the newly renovated building with solar panels, a heat pump, LED lighting and insulation.

“This opportunity will allow the Kimberley Helping Hand Food Bank to continue down its new path to better serve its community while saving on operations costs, being more self-sufficient and implementing green initiatives,” said Thom Tarte, Manager. “This is a very forward-thinking project and a great complement to our new building as we move toward a more progressive and sustainable approach to operations and facilities.”

Other projects funded include a new electric vehicle and level 2 charging station for the Kootenay Society for Community Living and upgrading of the HVAC system at Valemont Public Library.