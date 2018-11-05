New Kootenay-focused investment fund seeks members

Free public launch sessions are scheduled from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14 in various communities

Two new investment funds aimed at boosting local economies in the Kootenays are looking for members.

Members of the East Kootenay Columbia Community Investment Co-op and the West Kootenay Boundary Community Investment Co-op have been working for much the past year on a business plan and incorporation documents.

They aim to pool their investments to support local projects such as affordable housing, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and food production, small business development, technology, and community economic development.

“We are seeking individual and corporate investors who wish to diversify a portion of their investment portfolios locally, and who want to make an impact in the communities where they live,” said Eden Yesh, manager of the Invermere branch of Kootenay Employment Services and the fund’s project manager.

READ MORE: Legal pot will force big adjustments to Kootenay economy, group says

In 2015, those who filed tax returns in the East and West Kootenay invested more than $90 million and $60 million, respectively, into RRSPs – all of which left the region, the funds’ organizers said in a news release on Monday.

If just five person of those investments were redirected into local business financing, that would mean $4.5 million per year in the east and $3 million in the west in direct economic development stimulus, they said.

Free public launch sessions are scheduled from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14 in Sparwood, Fernie, Cranbrook, Kimberley, Invermere, Radium, Golden, Revelstoke, Grand Forks, Trail, Castlegar, Nelson, Silverton, Nakusp and Kaslo.

Membership is open to individuals, corporations, governments and First Nations.

To apply or get more information on a launch session, go to www.EastKootenayColumbia.com or www.WKBInvestmentCoop.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Telegraph Creek wildfire evacuees may be home by Christmas
Next story
Officials confirm B.C. pit bull from weekend attack will be euthanized

Just Posted

RDEK preparing closure plan for Kimberley landfill

Landfill has been closed since 1999

Dynamiters riding six game winning streak

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters are one of the hottest teams in… Continue reading

New Kootenay-focused investment fund seeks members

Free public launch sessions are scheduled from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14 in various communities

Industry Training Authority connects apprentices, employers

The Black Press Extreme Career and Education Fair will be in Cranbrook on Nov. 15

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

Halloween parade at McKim

Every year on Oct. 31, students at McKim gather in the gynmasium… Continue reading

Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Catherine Adams, mother Karin, under 20-year ban on owning animals, stemming from 2014 case in B.C.

Kelowna to host B.C. federal Liberals

Liberal Party of Canada to hold its B.C. convention in Kelowna Nov. 16 and 17

John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns

Premier doesn’t like candidates chosen by parties in private

Officials say pit bulls don’t attack more than other dogs in Victoria

Euthanization only applied to most serious attacks

Officials confirm B.C. pit bull from weekend attack will be euthanized

Reader reaction suggests owners should have been more cautious with newly adopted animal

Lowe’s closing 31 Canadian properties, 20 stores in U.S. amid restructuring

Among the 27 stores set to close by the end of January are nine in Ontario, nine in Quebec, six in Newfoundland and Labrador, two in Alberta and one in British Columbia.

Time to shut down Montreal’s horse-drawn carriage industry: mayor

Death of caleche horse further proves city’s carriage industry needs to wind down: mayor

Ludacris, Migos to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert

Ludacris and Migos will represent Atlanta and hip-hop culture when they perform at the EA SPORTS BOWL days before the Super Bowl next year.

Most Read