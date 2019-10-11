Okanagan Breastfeeding donated milk from a milk drive on Oct. 9 to Kelowna’s new milk depot. From left to right: Tina Parkes, Alana Young, Cheryl Martelli, Rita and Ria Maczek (mom and baby), Lindley Granger, Nicki Albrecht.

New milk donation depots open in Kelowna and Kamloops

Interior Health opened the depots to help at-risk babies

Donating breast milk to help Okanagan families with new born babies has become a whole lot easier thanks to new milk depots in Kelowna and Kamloops.

Interior Health officially opened the collection depots earlier this week to help more people become donors and allow them to donate on a continuous basis, rather than through periodic milk bank drives.

“Screened and pasteurized donor human milk is often in high demand at hospitals across the province for premature or sick infants,” said IH newborn director Rob Finch.

“While a mother’s own milk is always the first choice, pasteurized donor human milk is extremely beneficial for at-risk newborns, such as those born prematurely.”

READ MORE: Okanagan families ‘Latch On’ for Kelowna Breastfeeding Challenge

READ MORE: Got Milk? Kelowna mom answers love-inspired call for breast milk

With the opening of the new depots there are now a total of 28 milk depots across the province. The depots will provide a place for women to drop off raw, frozen milk, which is then transported to the BC Women’s Provincial Milk Bank in Vancouver.

Donors are pre-screened because the milk will be distributed to hospitals throughout B.C where its health-promoting properties, including antibodies which fight infection and disease, will be given to babies in need.

“Two new milk depots for Kelowna and Kamloops will help infants in the very first, fragile stages of their lives, and are incredibly important for those first few days,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“I am proud of Interior Health for making this happen and thank the selfless donors who provide milk to meet the ever-growing demand.”

READ MORE: Breast cancer research builds support in Okanagan thanks to Home Hardware

The BC Women’s Provincial Milk Bank has operated for 45 years and has screened more than 6,500 donors and processed over 60,000 litres of milk.

More information and details can be found at interiorhealth.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP on scene of hours-long standoff with man at remote cabin north of Nelson
Next story
Chronic wasting disease threatens the Kootenays

Just Posted

Support local Scouting organization; buy a sandbag

You can help out with sandbag filling next Saturday at Resker’s Hall in Marysville

Bowling league’s starting season at Elks Club

Many people may not be aware of it, but there is an… Continue reading

55+ BC Games makes legacy impact in Cranbrook and Kimberley

The results are in, to the tune of $18,000 for Cranbrook and… Continue reading

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

Tuesday’s snowfall beats record set 118 years ago

The 8.4 centimetres of snowfall on Tuesday was nearly twice the usual total for the whole month

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice,’ says Abbotsford’s top cop in killer’s guilty verdict

Mike Serr says decision brings mixed emotions for department and Const. John Davidson’s family

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

New milk donation depots open in Kelowna and Kamloops

Interior Health opened the depots to help at-risk babies

Chronic wasting disease threatens the Kootenays

The Province is asking hunters to drop off heads of deer species to be tested for CWD

RCMP on scene of hours-long standoff with man at remote cabin north of Nelson

Few details are available, but RCMP say negotiations are underway

Climate change, worker shortages, more addressed at Sparwood election forum

Questions about local, national, and global issues were geared towards all parties

Early bird registration for 2020 Wasa Triathlon coming soon

Registration for next year’s triathlon opens on October 18, 2019

B.C. advocate against sexual violence files for mistrial after sex assault conviction

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault

Most Read