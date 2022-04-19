New playground to be constructed in Swan Ave Park

A new playground is coming to Swan Ave Park, thanks to the efforts of two Swan Sub dads.

Todd Larsen and Jeff Rees had the idea that a former City park would make a great location for a new playground. After approaching Council and City staff with the idea and then partnering with Healthy Kimberley, they started to apply for grants to get the project off the ground.

“We are so excited to see this park project happening,” said Jeff Rees.

“Providing space for families to gather and play outside has become so important during these past few years and we are thrilled to have contributed to providing that space for our neighbours. Its pretty cool to witness a grassroots initiative like this take off. Hopefully this paves the way for other inspired residents to promote projects they want to see in their neighborhoods.”

Rees and Larsen have now secured two major grants from Columbia Basin Trust’s Outdoor Active Recreation Program and the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative, totalling for the bulk of their required funds.

The rest has been supplemented by in-kind, financial and volunteer support from other neighbourhood residents, local businesses, contractors and the City.

The new park , centrally located in a neighbourhood on numerous active transportation routes, will feature children’s climbing apparatus, a zip line, swings as well as picnic tables and benches. Also, according to the City there will be “plenty of room to lace up skates in the winter.”

Once built it will continue to be maintained by the city.



