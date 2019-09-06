Students at Selkirk Secondary will no longer be allowed to have their cell phones on them during class time (Submitted/File Photo)

New policy at Selkirk Secondary bans use of cell phones during class time

Students are expected to keep their cell phones in their lockers aside from breaks and lunch

Students at Selkirk Secondary School will no longer be able to have their cell phones on them during class time after a new policy change came into effect this week.

Principal Clint Dolgopol explained in a letter to parents and guardians that students will now be expected to leave their cell phones in their lockers during class time, including drink and washroom breaks during classes.

“The only exception to this would be if the teacher is doing a class wide activity that required phones and asked students to bring them,” wrote Dolgopol. “Students will continue to be allowed to use their phones outside of class time (breaks and lunch).”

READ MORE: Should BC drivers be warned before heading into cellphone dead zones on rural highways?

He says that the reason for this change to the school’s Code of Conduct is because of the “ongoing challenges [cell phones] continue to present to learning environments”.

“Like many schools, our former policy was that students could use their cell phones only with the permission of the teacher first and only for learning purposes,” he explained. “We felt that it was important to teach responsible use of phones and that on occasion they could be used to enhance the learning environment.”

However, Dolgopol says, the school found that despite having their previous rule in place, the misuse of phones in a classroom setting was a significant distraction to learning.

In the letter sent to parents and guardians, they are asked to reinforce this message with their children.

“The consequence for cell phone infractions will remain the same,” said Dolgopol. “The teacher may ask the student to put it away or may ask for it to be taken to the office where it gets stored in our vault until the end of the day. If the issue becomes chronic, parents/guardians will be asked to pick up the phone and we may ask that your child no longer brings the phone to school.”

Selkirk reviewed the new policy this week with students as they returned back to school.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurricane Dorian aftermath
Next story
Cops for Kids Ride to tour Kootenays

Just Posted

Kimberley’s Terry Fox run Sunday, September 15

This September marks the 39th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.… Continue reading

New policy at Selkirk Secondary bans use of cell phones during class time

Students are expected to keep their cell phones in their lockers aside from breaks and lunch

Jumbo court story may not be over: MLA Clovechok

Last month, the B.C. Court of Appeal upheld a provincial government decision… Continue reading

No children injured in accident involving school bus near Hosmer

Transport truck rear-ended stopped motorhome, which collided with the stopped school bus ahead of it

Still time to sign up for Kootenay Orienteering Festival

The Kootenay O Fest will feature both the BC and Western Canadian Championships

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

Kamloops residential school to be a marked ‘Stop of Interest’ for tourists

Signs share stories of the people, places and events that helped shape B.C.’s history

B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

Kootenay author D.M. Ditson offers glimpse to recovery

Book launches for Wide Open at Creston, Kimberley, Castlegar and Trail public libraries

Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurricane Dorian aftermath

Kandis Wilkinson’s parents sent her back to TRU early as a storm was brewing

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Most Read