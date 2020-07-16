Barbers around the province are being urged to join a new BC Barbers Coalition, part of a new BC Barbers Association, a group created with the purpose of giving those in the industry a voice. Pictured above, a man receives a haircut shortly after shops reopened in Penticton. (Phil McLachlan - Western News - File)

New provincial barber coalition forms in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 has brought attention to health and safety issues facing barbers during reopening

Barbers in B.C. are being urged to join the BC Barber Coalition, a group created with the purpose of giving those in the industry a voice.

According to Penticton barber Thomas Hart (Jimmy Slimz) of Slimz Brand Barber Lounge, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought attention to health and safety issues facing barbers during reopening. This in part led to the creation of the BC Barbers Coalition, under a new BC Barbers Association.

“It has been over 17 years since barbers have had a unified voice in the province of B.C. The pandemic has demonstrated that barbers need one voice. Barbers do not have an organization that only represents barbers in British Columbia; it is time for barbers to unite under a new membership funded association,” said Hart.

The new coalition aims to develop platforms for industry communication, and industry meetings, including an annual general meeting (AGM). At the first AGM the membership will elect an executive and set-up a membership and communication structure.

“If there is a second wave or another situation where the government shuts down our small business operations, the new barber association will be consulted at the front end of the issue and not be a government afterthought,” said Hart.

“We need to build a membership of BC Barbers,” he added.

Barbers must be members of the coalition in order to nominate candidates for executive positions. The goal, the group explained, is to formulate a democratic association that will have broad representation throughout the province.

That said, the BC Barber Coalition is offering free initial membership to those in the industry.

Those who make a living as a barber are asked to send their full contact information (name, address, phone number(s) and email) to be listed as a coalition member. This membership will extend into the new BC Barbers Association for a limited time, and will enable coalition members to vote at the first AGM.

Barbers in BC can send contact information to: bcbarbers2020@gmail.com.

