New report calls for regulated heroin sales to curb B.C.’s overdose problem

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Erica Thomson, a former heroin user and now advocate, shares her story that led her to calling for an end to drug prohibition at a news conference in Vancouver on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Legally regulated heroin sales is the next step needed to curb the staggering number of overdose deaths in B.C. – a majority of which were caused by illicit fentanyl, a new report says.

The report, released Thursday by the B.C. Centre on Substance Use, includes findings from public health researchers, addictions specialists and people with experience of substance use and recovery.

Dr. Evan Wood, executive director at the Vancouver-based centre, told reporters that fentanyl poisonings, money-laundering affecting the housing market, and organized crime are “fraying” the province.

“As an addiction medicine physician and someone who has spent my career studying solutions to the challenges of addiction, I believe the only path forward for better preventing and treating opioid addiction is to wage economic war on organized crime and to regulate and control the heroin market,” Wood said.

Dr. Evan Wood, executive director for @bccsu, at the unveiling of a new report recommending legally regulated heroin sales to curb fentanyl-related overdose deaths plaguing the province. #bcpoli @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/wn2ubRW1ag — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) February 21, 2019

There have been nearly 3,000 deaths from illicit drug overdoses in B.C. since 2017, with roughly 85 per cent caused by illicit fentanyl.

READ MORE: B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say

READ MORE: New in-depth report sheds light on who in B.C. is dying of drug overdoses

The report recommends the province establish “heroin compassion clubs,” which would give fentanyl-addicted people access to non-fentanyl-adulterated heroin. These clubs would be located near treatment facilities, and potentially involve recommended training for naloxone kits, used to reverse overdoses.

The model would need to be approved by Health Canada, which could either provide an exemption to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for research or public health reasons or through another regulation that has allowed B.C. to import injectable pharmaceutical-grade heroin from Switzerland.

Wood said there is at least one local pharmaceutical company that has voiced interest in manufacturing medical-grade heroin, pointing to Crosstown Clinic in Vancouver – the only clinic in the country approved to run a provincially-funded heroin maintenance program. Roughly 130 patients are using injectable diacetylmorphine – the active ingredient in heroin.

Dr. Keith Ahamad said this model would differ from programs like at Crosstown, though, and not be a medical-based model but one that focuses on saving lives.

“We’re having a very difficult time reducing deaths because people are accessing drugs provided by organized crime, and we’re trying to replace that,” he said.

Dean Wilson, a former heroin addict and peer-support worker for the BC Centre on Substance Use, said programs that exist today sites simply are not working enough to curb the increasing deaths.

Wilson was 13 when he first started using heroin. What followed was 50 years of drug use before going through treatment, now relying on methadone.

“I’ve lasted, I’ve made it through but what’s killing me is that all my friends are dying,” he said. “If this was car accidents, speeds would be reduced to 5 kilometres an hour.”

Erica Thomson, also a former heroin user and now a regional peer coordinator with Fraser Health, said a program like this would help break through the two biggest factors that she says have led to the crisis: prohibition of drugs and stigma that limits those struggling to get help.

The revenue generated through sales in a compassion club model would be redirected in-house to provide access and supports for the most vulnerable, Wood said.

B.C.’s provincial health officer and chief coroner both called for the federal government to allow the province to offer access to legal heroin earlier this month.

B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy said Thursday she has received the report and plans to study it carefully.

“We have certainly had many conversations with the federal government on the issue of decriminalization,” Darcy said. “They aren’t showing a lot of appetite for that at the present time.”

Black Press Media has requested comment from federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor and Health Canada.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.