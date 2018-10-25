Sparwood Mayor and council cut the ribbon signifying the opening of the Sparwood Middletown Intersection. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

New Sparwood intersection on Hwy 3 officially open

Project includes Hwy 3/43 intersection, Aspen Drive/Hwy 43 intersection, pedestrian tunnel, and more

On October 18, the District of Sparwood celebrated the completion of the Middletown Crossing – Highway 3/43 Intersection Improvements Project.

The new project includes full traffic control signals at the Highway 3/43 intersection and Aspen Drive/Highway 43 intersection, a pedestrian tunnel under Highway 3, construction of Middletown Place and Spruce Spur, and the construction of a sidewalk along Aspen Drive from Spruce Spur to Tim Hortons, and along Highway 43 up to Highway 3.

Sparwood Mayor Cal McDougall is excited that the project is now complete.

“It really is a positive thing,” he said at the grand opening.

“Not just for Sparwood but for the rest of British Columbia. Just to make this intersection a smoother transition from Alberta into B.C., welcome our Albertan tourists through and keep that traffic rolling.

“It’s going to open up this whole side of the highway. It’s kind of looked like a war zone over here for the past two years and we’re certainly glad to see that improved.”

“This intersection is good for Elkford as well … it makes it easier to make that turn north and head up to Elkford,” he added.

McDougall thanked the federal government for their funding support, as well as retired MLA Bill Bennett whom McDougall praised for lobbying for this project.

He said he was especially excited about the completion of the intersection following the recent announcement by Teck Coal to develop a new centralized office building in Sparwood.

“It will house in the neighbourhood of 300-plus folks and it will open up this area, it will open up a lot of offices in our community that Teck has taken up, so it’s a win win,” said McDougall.

“Thank you Teck for that announcement, it’s very exciting and very progressive.”

Duane Lawrence, Director of Community and Facility Services for the District of Sparwood, said that the pedestrian tunnel provides a vital link to the recreation amenities on the south side of Highway 3.

“Providing a safe way for our community to cross the highway is very important and the new tunnel allows everyone to safely access the trail network, golf course and campground that were previously accessed by car,” he said in a release from the District.

The $7.7 million project was funded by the municipal, provincial and federal governments through a grant under the New Building Canada Fund – Small Communities Fund Program.

“The Province is committed to building safe and efficient highways,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“This project will benefit the people in this growing community and the many mine workers who use this intersection to access their workplace.”

Previous story
Some residents of landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C., stage brief protest
Next story
How to prevent ballot fraud attempts in B.C.’s mail-in referendum vote

Just Posted

Kimberley’s election results declared official

The City of Kimberley’s Chief Electoral Officer, Maryse Leroux, has now made… Continue reading

Wildsight, environmental groups renew call for government action on mountain caribou

Environmental groups in B.C. are calling on the provincial government for an… Continue reading

New Sparwood intersection on Hwy 3 officially open

Project includes Hwy 3/43 intersection, Aspen Drive/Hwy 43 intersection, pedestrian tunnel, and more

Two accused in 2010 double-homicide appear in court

Two men charged with first degree murder appear by video for pre-trial conference in Vancouver.

Kimberley Outdoor Alliance has ambitious plans

As reported this week in the Bulletin, the Kimberley Outdoor Alliance is… Continue reading

Don McCormick re-elected as Mayor of Kimberley

Election results are in, McCormick to serve as Mayor for another four years.

Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to cancel the contract since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Around the BCHL: Coquitlam Express for real and Trail trades Levi Glasman

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the junior A hockey world.

How to prevent ballot fraud attempts in B.C.’s mail-in referendum vote

Mail abandoned ballots back, contact Elections BC with concerns

Trudeau calls U.S. mail bombs ‘disturbing’, monitoring situation closely

Trudeau used his opening statement at an event today with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte to stress the importance of a free press to democracy

15th court action dismissed against B.C.’s Site C dam

West Moberly First Nation loses B.C. Supreme Court bid for injunction against B.C. Hydro’s project

Megyn Kelly absent from show following blackface comments

During a segment about Halloween costumes on Tuesday, Kelly defended the use of blackface while discussing a character on ‘Real Housewives of New York City’

Faulty coupling cited as cause of fatal B.C. logging train derailment

Safety device also failed to divert runaway rail cars that killed three crew members in 2017 crash

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress crowned best hotel in Canada

Luxury hotel made top of 50 best hotels list

Most Read