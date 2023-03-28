New taxi business starts up in Kimberley

Kimberley has been without cab service since last August

In August of 2022, longtime Kimberley Taxi Service L&K closed its doors. Kimberley has been without taxi service since then.

But this week, a new fully licensed taxi company has begun operations. Shuttle and Cab Taxi Service, owned by Muddassar Sayyed, began operating on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Sayyed had previously operated a Purolator Courier truck in Kimberley for two and a half years, between 2019 and 2021, and feels he knows the town well. He can also rely on staff very familiar with the city as he has hired three of the previous drivers for L&K.

“They know the town,” he said.

“It’s been a long number of months without a taxi service, including the Christmas season,” said Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick. “I think the community discovered how important the service is. It’s terrific that Sayyed has stepped up to fill the gap and provide a taxi service.”

Sayyed has been licensed by the province and is ready to get to work. He says the start has been slow since not many people know his business is operating yet. He will spend his first few days visiting local seniors facilities to leave contact information, as well as other local businesses such as hotels.

Currently he will operate three vehicles, a six passenger Chrysler Town and Country van — easy for seniors to get in and out of — as well as an all wheel drive vehicle and a 15-passenger shuttle van.

He has every confidence that the venture will be a success.

“I hope it works. The demand is there and now the service is as well. It will pick up as people get to know that I’m there.”

If you need a taxi you can call 250-254-8294(TAXI).