Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)

Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)

New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Feb. 2 marks 13 years since the 24-year-old was murdered while showing a home in Greater Victoria

Thirteen years after his daughter was brutally murdered, Jeff Buziak’s quest for justice continues.

On Feb. 2, 2008, 24-year-old Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death while showing a home in the Gordon Head neighbourhood of Saanich.

Lindsay’s murder, unsolved to this day, has gained international media coverage, appearing on Dateline, Dr. Phil, and a slew of podcasts and other true crime shows. On Reddit, Facebook and comment sections, the public speculates what transpired in the house and who is responsible for her murder.

Lindsay would be 37 if she was alive today.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not dealing with Lindsay’s murder,” Buziak said. “My heart is broken. It was 13 years ago. I miss my daughter. And there’s been no justice.”

On Jan. 31, the Saanich Police Department announced a new taskforce would be looking at the case with assistance from the FBI and RCMP.

RELATED: Jeff Buziak returns to Saanich for 10th memorial walk for murdered daughter

The new investigative team is “examining all possible suspects,” police say. And evidence – both digital and from the crime scene – is being reviewed and retested.

Buziak has been publicly critical of the Saanich Police Department in the years since his daughter’s murder.

“The Saanich police are not doing their job,” he said Friday, prior to the department’s Sunday night announcement. “The injustice has made me more determined and I’ve made it my life’s mission, at all costs.”

And solving Lindsay’s murder has consumed a large part of Buziak’s life. He’s now in his mid-60s and lives in Calgary, but more than 1,000 kilometres of space hasn’t put any distance between himself and the case.

“For years, it occupies your life because you’re horribly affected by it,” he said. “There is nothing worse in the world for a parent than to have a child murdered. There’s nothing worse. You have to learn how to manage that or it will kill you.”

For Buziak, Feb. 2 is not the anniversary of his daughter’s death. He simply calls it “murder day.” Every year he gears up for the onslaught of media attention that comes with the grim anniversary of his daughter’s murder.

“It’s the worst time of the year for me,” he said. “Because I have to re-live it.”

But this year, police say they have new leads, thanks to technology that wasn’t available at the time of the crime.

Without specifying what those technologies are, Saanich police note advancements in genealogy and DNA analysis have led to the resolution of many other cases.

Investigators are conducting interviews related to the case, but plead for others to speak up.

“We believe people familiar with circumstances surrounding this case remain in our community,” said media relations officer Const. Markus Anastasiades. “It is sometimes the case that people who may have knowledge initially do not come forward … Rest assured, we have the ability to filter out innocent people and those whose roles in events were inadvertent. It is not too late to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call the Saanich police information line at 250-475-4356 or call toll-free at 1-888-980-1919.

RELATED: Police believe several people have information on unsolved murder

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

murderSaanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NDP raises $2.5 million in latest quarter, slaying 2019 campaign debt
Next story
Revelstoke Grizzlies cease operations for remainder of season due to positive COVID tests

Just Posted

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
6 deaths, 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Seventy-four people have died due to the virus in the region since the pandemic began

The Timber Hitch Coffee Shop and Drive Thru has launched a fundraiser, selling tickets to win a Valentine’s Day gift basket loaded with prizes from the Kimberley business community, to raise funds for Angel Flight East Kootenay. Paul Rodgers photo.
The Timber Hitch launches Valentines Day fundraiser for Angel Flight

The Timber Hitch Coffee Shop and Drive Thru, located at 724 304… Continue reading

There is a snowfall warning in effect for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. File photo
Kootenay highways may see 40 cm of snow before Tuesday night

Environment Canada issues warning for Highway 3 — Kootenay Pass to Paulson Summit

The skiing is not the issue, McCormick says. It is après-ski that produces social gatherings. Photo submitted.
Kimberley Mayor provides update on COVID situation

Mayor met with Tourism Kimberley, Kimberley Alpine Resort and accommodators

The Revelstoke Grizzlies of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League have halted operations for the duration of the 2020-21 season due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests on their team. Image taken from www.revelstokegrizzlies.com
Revelstoke Grizzlies cease operations for remainder of season due to positive COVID tests

The Revelstoke Grizzlies, part of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL),… Continue reading

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops on Feb. 1. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Westsyde Care Residences

Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops has implemented a pause in visitation

Jonathan Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, is being sentenced in BC Supreme Court Monday. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
B.C. nanny to be sentenced for sex crimes

Greater Victoria’s Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex crimes against kids

Canadian Border Services Agency Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News)
Border closure delays trial for U.S. lawyer accused of bringing guns into B.C.

Shawn Jensen is charged with gun smuggling across the Osoyoos border

In a report released on Monday, Sierra Club BC said that majority of climate risks – including droughts, wildfires and landslides – are influenced by industrial logging. (Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror)
Logging practices increase risk of climate change disasters in B.C.: report

Sierra Club BC calls for forestry reforms and inclusion of Indigenous expertise to mitigate climate disaster risks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

NDP Leader John Horgan is given a tour of the store during a campaign stop at 88 Supermarket in Vancouver, Oct. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. political parties reap more millions from public subsidy

NDP, B.C. Liberals, Greens get half of election expenses back

The Hugh Keenleyside Dam near Castlegar was one of three built as part of the Columbia River Treaty. It has had a huge impact on the Columbia River valley all the way to Revelstoke. Photo: Contributed
Local governments committee updates Columbia River Treaty recommendations

Updated recommendations developed after public feedback from Columbia Basin residents

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

Most Read