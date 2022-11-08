New veterinarian in Kimberley

Dr. Christine Cater is pictured here, flanked by Head Receptionist Missy Leeson (left), and Assistant Veterinary Technician Anne Cunningham (right). Dr. Cater and the entire North Star team look forward to serving you and your furry friends!

On November 7, 2022, the North Star Veterinary Clinic held an Open House to officially welcome and introduce their newest veterinarian to the Kimberley community. With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Christine Cater is pictured here, flanked by Head Receptionist Missy Leeson (left), and Assistant Veterinary Technician Anne Cunningham (right). Dr. Cater and the entire North Star team look forward to serving you and your furry friends!