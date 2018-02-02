News recap: Kimberley

Permission for Deer Translocation

Last week at the regular meeting of City Council, a motion was passed to set aside $5000 in reserve to deal with deer translocated from Kimberley, if they wandered into another community and caused problems. A requirement from the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations.

It appears the City is now sure they will be issued a permit to conduct another round of translocation study this month.

Given that, the City is seeking residents who would be willing to allow contract biologists onto their properties to tranquilize and remove the mule deer.

If you are interested in allowing the biologists access to your property, please email your name, address and phone number to urbandeer@kimberley.ca. Add any information related to how many deer you have in your neighbourhood and whether any of them are acting aggressively.

Should you agree to allow the biologists to work on your property, a waiver will be required.

Overdose Alert

Interior Health (IH) is urging residents of B.C.’s southeast Interior who are using or considering using drugs to reconsider or take steps to prevent overdose in the wake of a recent increase in suspected drug overdose deaths in the IH region.

Sometimes referred to as “bad batches” or “clusters,” the distribution of illegal drugs with potent amounts of fentanyl – and in a few cases carfentanil – has been the culprit behind a handful of these kind of deaths across the province.

Officials are urging drug users to not do drugs alone, to not mix different drugs and to carry naloxone.

Improperly Disposed of Needles concern RDEK

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) is appealing to the public to properly and safely dispose of needles and other bio-medical waste.

RDEK solid waste superintendent Jim Penson says that over the past few months there has been an increase in various types of needles being disposed of in yellow community recycling bins.

The yellow bins are sorted by hand, says Penson, and every time someone disposes of a needle in a recycling bin they are potentially risking the health and safety of the workers at the sorting facility.

Needles should be properly disposed of in designated sharps containers, which can be found at most pharmacies, doctors offices an other locations across the East Kootenay region.

State of the City

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick presented his State of the City address at Centre 64 this week, explaining where the city is, and where it needs to be, in order to remain sustainable for future generations.

McCormick says that the City continues to be 100 per cent driven by tourism, with the primary industries depending on sales from visitors.

A few of his key points revolved around how Kimberley should be marketed to continue to attract tourism, taxation revenue, and the short and long term plans for Kimberley’s economic development.

Stay tuned with the Bulletin for a follow up next week.

Stanley Hayer named head coach for Canada’s Ski Cross team

The Canadian Olympic Committee and Alpine Canada recently announced the official athletes and coaches that will be representing Team Canada in ski cross at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018.

This year, Cranbrook native India Sherret will be representing Women’s Ski Cross, and Kimberley native Stanley Hayer will be the head coach.

Hayer has 20 years of experience competing in both alpine and ski cross events. He competed in the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver for freestyle skiing and men’s ski cross, placing 10th.

Ski Cross, which was introduced to the Olympics in 2010, will take place February 21-23 at the Phoenix Snow Park as part of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.