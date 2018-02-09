News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Cranbrook in mourning after death of two locals

A collision on Saturday, Feb. 3 has taken the lives of three people and two horses.

Captain Clayton Murrel of Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services, along with his wife Joan McKinnon and an unidentified 59-year-old man from Edmonton collided on Hwy3/95, a few kilometres east of Yahk Saturday morning.

Murrel and the Edmonton man were pronounced dead on scene while McKinnon was rushed to hospital in critical but stable condition. According to a statement from McKinnon’s family, she passed away on Wednesday, February 7.

The family statement says that dates and locations for a joint celebration of life will be determined at a later date.

Avalanche warning issued across Southern Interior

Avalanche danger across the southeastern corner of the province is high, according to Avalanche Canada, which has issued a special public avalanche warning carrying through the weekend.

The warning covers mountainous areas including Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Purcells, Kootenay Boundary, South and North Columbia, Cariboos and North Rockies.

Avalanche Canada says the snowpack in those areas have a mix of weak layers and that the weight of new snow over the last few weeks has recently triggered large avalanches. Starting Friday, the pattern of avalanche activity is expected to change from naturally occurring triggers to more sporadic incidents.

Kimberley Taxes

In an address to taxpayers last week, Mayor Don McCormick stated that Kimberley relies too heavily on residential and business taxes.

87.5 per cent of the City’s budget comes from residential taxes, while 11.3 per cent comes from small businesses.

The biggest taxpayers in the city are Resorts of the Rockies, who pay $242,167 annually; Teck at $142,271; BC Hydro at $43,058; and Gardenview at $38,440.

McCormick says that the City is taking steps to increase light industry through working with Tyee to sell/lease their Marysville industrial lands and they are encouraging other vacant landowners to do the same.

Race Season at Kimberley Alpine Resort is underway

Race season is fully underway at Kimberley Alpine Resort, with the FIS Speed Series now over, the Para Alpine World Cup Races taking place this weekend, and the NorAm Finals taking place from March 12 to 18, 2018.

The Para Alpine World Cup races at Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR) were scheduled to start on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 however Race Organizer Donna Briggs says that due to warm weather conditions, the races were rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10 & 11, with a training day set for Friday, Feb. 9.

Camera crews are currently setting up at the ski hill for live coverage of the entire event. If you want to check out the action and can’t make it to the hill to watch, you can stream the events live online at www.playo.tv.

Also coming up at KAR are two events, the Rail Jam on Saturday, Feb. 17, followed by a screening of Matchstick Productions’ Drop Everything film.