News recap: Kimberley

Residents discuss Official Community Plan at Public Hearing

The City of Kimberley held a public hearing for the Official Community Plan on Monday, Feb. 19, and over 100 people were in attendance.

The city has been working on a comprehensive review of the OCP for over 18 months, the first comprehensive review since 2005.

Many residents stepped up to the microphone to voice their opinion on the plan, and a lot of the discussion revolved around the light-industrial zoning of the area known as the Marysville bench lands.

While it was clear that most people are in favour of bringing more industry to the City, there were mixed opinions on the bench lands being the destination for new business.

The public hearing was the last opportunity for residents to voice their opinion to the city, and a vote will take place at a subsequent City Council meeting in the coming weeks.

Council discusses January Bylaw and Animal Control Report

January was a busy month for Kimberley’s Bylaw & Animal Control Enforcement Officer, Kim Tuff. Tuff issued 17 tickets for parking in front of fire hydrants and in tow away zones, otherwise parking in areas that impede upon emergency vehicles.

There were also 14 warnings issued for angle parking, and four verbal warnings issued for impeding traffic.

In terms of animal control, there were six warnings and six complains in January around feeding deer in the community.

Bylaw has been working with Conservation Officers to educate residents about the dangers of feeding deer.

According to WildSafe BC, deer have ample food supplies in the wild and supplementing that food supply can trigger an increase in population that is not sustainable, which could potentially harm the deer long-term. That, along with other issues such as dehydration, aggression and concentrated numbers are reasons not to feed the deer.

Fines were not issued in this instance, however tickets for feeding deer can range from $50 for the first offence, to $500 for each subsequent offence.

Cranbrook’s India Sherret crashes in Olympic Debut

Cranbrook’s India Sherret had a devastating start to her Olympic Debut, crashing in her opening speed race at Phoenix Snopark in PyongChang, South Korea.

The 21-year old took an early lead in the opening heat, but fell off balance in the middle of the course, resulting in a crash before the next jump. She did not finish the race and was taken off the mountain by ski patrol.

According to a post on her sister’s Facebook page, Sherrett is up and moving. She sustained injuries to her back and hips, and she is currently in stable condition.

Winter Photography Challenge at Centre 64

The 48 hour photography challenge is back this weekend at Centre 64.

On Sunday, Feb. 25 at 7p.m., enjoy an evening showcasing 10 local photographers, with an official afterparty at the Sullivan Pub. Tickets are $15 and are available online at eventbrite.ca or at the door.

The photographers have 48 hours to shoot, edit, and compile a slideshow of their images, featuring Kimberley’s trail network and a winter-theme. The photographers are competing for a top prize of $500, sponsored by Tourism Kimberley, decided by a panel of seven judges.

Proceeds from October’s event went towards the Give Us A Lift Campaign, and over $1100 was raised. Proceeds from this event will go to the Kimberley Trails Society.