News Recap: Kimberley

Kimberley City Council adopts of Official Community Plan

At a Regular Kimberley City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, Council voted five to two in favour of passing the third reading and adoption of the Official Community Plan.

Councillors Bev Middlebrook and Albert Hoglund voted against both motions, and Council had their final discussion around the OCP.

This means that the bench lands will remain zoned as light-industrial. The last OCP was adopted in 2005 and had 23 different land use categories. Manager of Planning Services, Troy Pollock has simplified things in the new OCP, which only includes six different land use categories.

The city continues to pursue the Teck-owned land on the east side of Jim-Ogilvie way, where they hope to eventually develop an industrial park. Council has set up a committee to investigate the options for obtaining this land.

Council Discusses amending structure for dog licenses

Kimberley City Council has also investigated the option of pro-rating dog licenses for those who purchase or adopt a dog part-way through the year.

The current Animal Control Bylaw states that dog licenses must be purchased by January 31. This poses an issue for those who get a dog in October for example, and end up having to pay twice in the span of three months. Council has asked city staff to amend the bylaw, to include pro-rating for those circumstances.

Kimberley wins BC Business Award

Kimberley recently won the midsize communities Open for Business award at the Small Business BC Entrepreneur Awards Gala.

Mayor Don McCormick says that four things lead to Kimberley’s success, including the Investment Attraction Program, the zero per cent tax increase on commercial properties, implementing a mobile business license with Cranbrook, and the Cranbrook/Kimberley Investment Initiative.

Civic Centre accessible doors to be installed this spring

An agreement between the City of Kimberley and the Minister of Employment and Social Development will allow for the installation of accessible doors at the Civic Centre this coming spring.

Council says the new addition will benefit those with mobility issues, specifically those who use the newly installed 205-metre walking track and those who participate in the walking program that is run by local primary health nurses.

The doors will be located on the Rotary Drive, or east side, of the building and will allow patrons to enter the arena and walking track with the press of a button. The project is set to go to tender in May of 2018, and construction completion is slated for the end of August.