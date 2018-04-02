News recap: Kimberley

Kimberley City Council to hear from residents before proceeding with construction on Norton Ave.

Kimberley City Council has decided to receive feedback from the neighbourhood before proceeding with a multi-million dollar infrastructure project.

The project involves completing phase one, which started last year on the 100 block, and starting construction on phase two and the 200 block.

When Council asked for feedback last year, they had already started construction. This ended up in some backlash from residents, especially since sidewalks are not being replaced. The proposed plans for the 200 block include a gravel shoulder and paved walkway.

The plan will be presented to the neighbourhood and voted upon in the next few weeks.

Council Establishes Industrial Advisory Committee

Kimberley City Council has voted to establish an Advisory Committee to investigate industrial land options within the City of Kimberley, including lands owned by Teck.

Since the Official Community Plan process began it has been clear that the City has few options for industrial land development, which would bring in new revenue and industrial taxes.

The committee will consist of three City Councillors as well as two representatives from Teck and one representative from the Ministry of Environment.

Mayor Don McCormick says that Teck is willing to work with the City to develop, and that a committee might help move the process along.

Full time Paramedic positions added in BC rural areas

Kimberley has been selected as one of nine Cities to receive a posting for a full-time Paramedic Position.

This is part of the final phase of BC Emergency Health Services’ (BCEHS) initiative to bring community paramedicine to rural and remote communities across BC. This also includes the introduction of rural advanced care community paramedics in larger rural communities.

The communities that are included in this phase are Ashcroft, Barriere, Castlegar, Chase, Cranbrook, Grand Forks, Kimberley, Merritt, and Osoyoos.

Bears now emerging from hibernation

It’s that time of year when bears start to poke their heads out of their dens in search of food and water.

Provincial Coordinator for Wild Safe BC Frank Ritcey says that at this time of year bears are mostly in search of water, and will likely come out for a drink before returning to their dens for a few more weeks.

Ritcey recommends that residents be diligent with securing their garbage and putting away bird feeders, as it could start the bears off on the wrong foot.