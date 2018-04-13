News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

RDEK pursuing agreement with Recycle BC

An agreement between the RDEK and Recycle BC could see more recycling opportunities and a reduction in costs to tax payers in six different locations.

The only Recycle BC depot in the region currently is at the Cranbrook Bottle Depot, and there are a number of products that aren’t accepted in the RDEK’s yellow, municipal recycling bins.

The Recycle BC bins will accept items such as styrofoam, plastics and film, aluminum foil and containers, tetra packs and cartons.

Cranbrook, Kimberley, Elkford, Sparwood and Fernie Transfer Stations along with the Columbia Valley Landfill are slated in the agreement.

B.C. conductors, engineers with CP Rail authorize strike action

The union representing engineers and conductors employed with CP Rail voted to authorize strike action as early as April 21, according to an announcement made last week.

With a 94 per cent margin in favour, the strike authorization affects thousands of members across Canada.

The union argues that rising profits are based off cuts, layoffs, closures, and working crews to the point of exhaustion, according to a press release.

The TCRC notes that a ratification vote is currently underway for a new contract between its members and Canadian National, a rival competitor of CP rail.

Reconstruction to proceed on Norton Avenue

Kimberley City Council has decided to proceed with the reconstruction of Norton Avenue however, a few changes to the plan have been made since hearing from residents.

At a special meeting of Council on April 5, residents raised concerns about speeding and traffic, parking, snow removal, and the two-lane, paved walking path that was originally proposed on the 200 block.

The new plan for the 200 block will see sidewalk infrastructure replaced with a one-lane, paved walking path on the east side and gravel parking on the west, along with a narrowed road-way and several other traffic calming measures.

Construction on the 100 block started in 2017, and will proceed with completion, however residents and City staff are working together on a potential area service agreement.

Prayers for Humboldt

Canada has been showing their support for the Humboldt community and the Broncos hockey team after the fatal collision that took place last week.

Many Canadians, including Kimberley residents, took to social media this week to show support for the Humboldt community by leaving hockey sticks on their porches, and wearing jerseys on Thursday, April 12.

Not only has the country shown their support through social media, but the Go Fund Me for the Broncos has reached over $9 million dollars, the largest to come out of Canada on the Go Fund Me platform. The campaign is still accepting donations.

