News recap: Kimberley

Retallack, Lower Kootenay Band partner to propose adventure tourism tenure in Purcells

Adventure Tourism Company Retallack and the Lower Kootenay Band have partnered up in hopes of providing a range of guided tourism activities within the Ktunaxa Traditional Territory in the southern Purcell Mountains.

The partners have jointly submitted an application for a 70,000 hectare multiple use tenure on the east side of Kootenay Lake, south of the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy.

The tenure would see various summer and winter helicopter trips and adventure tourism including heliskiing, helibiking, dogsledding, mountaineering, horseback riding, snowshoeing and more.

The BC Government will be accepting comments for the application until May 13, 2018. To comment on the application or read the full copy of the report, visit arfd.gov.bc.ca.

Read More: Wildsight, locals weigh in on proposed tenure from Retallack and Lower Kootenay Band

Trans Mountain supplies 100% of Kootenay Gas

BC consumers could be collateral damage in the ongoing pipeline battle between British Columbia and Alberta, says Petroleum Analyst Dan McTeague with gas buddy.com, and those living in the Kootenays would not be exempt.

The Kootenays and much of the Okanagan get 100 per cent of their supply from the Trans Mountain pipeline, which delivers to a terminal in Kamloops and is trucked from there.

If the pipeline supply was cut off, the Kamloops terminal would have to rely on truck and train shipments and an immediate price jump of at least five cents a litre would be the result, says McTeague.

The Alberta Government passed legislation this week that would allow it to curb the flow of oil and gas to BC if the opposition to the pipeline expansion doesn’t end.

Lady’s Leg Dancers raise over $8,000 for community

The Lady’s Leg Dancers have distributed $8,730 throughout the community after raising funds through the annual by women for women show, Lilith.

Lilith took place from March 1 to 3 at Centre 64 and was extremely successful, selling out almost immediately. The show features various acts from local females and an all-women artisan market. This is the Lady’s Leg Dancers third year hosting Lilith after taking over for the Steppin’ Out Dancers, who previously produced the show for 18 years.

The funds went to the Seniors Helping Seniors program, the Kimberley Food Bank, their annual scholarship, and a free community swim at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre.

One last celebration for Kimberley Dynamiters

The Kimberley Dynamiters celebrated the end of a successful season this week after winning the KIJHL championships and placing third at the Cyclone Taylor Cup in Richmond.

Their final game was against the Campbell River Storm, where the Nitros took the bronze medal game 7-1.

A photo-op and trophy ceremony was held at the Kimberley Civic Centre on Wednesday, April 19 to celebrate their season. Many have congratulated the team including Mayor Don McCormick who said on social media, “What a season! Our entire community is very proud of you. Best of luck to the five 20 year olds moving on after an amazing final year. Smell the roses boys…you’ve earned it.”