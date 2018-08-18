News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Evacuation alert issued for City of Kimberley

The City of Kimberley issued an evacuation alert on Thursday for all properties within municipal boundaries.

EOC Director Terry Balan says the purpose of the alert is to give people time to prepare.

If you have personal items, recreational vehicles, boats or other items to be moved, now is the time to do so. If an order is issued, it means you must leave the area immediately.

A basic emergency kit should include prescription medications, a small first aid kit, cell phone chargers, spare keys, cash, valuables, pet food and supplies, computer, family documents such as passports and insurance papers, two litres of water per day, per person, non-perishable food, a flashlight and a radio.

Kimberley’s evacuation alert came just three hours after an evacuation order was issued for the St. Mary Valley. 65 properties have been evacuated until further notice. As of Friday morning, the Meachen Creek fire is estimated to be just over 24 kilometres from the City.

A muster station has been set up at Centennial Hall and an information line remains set up at 250.426.2188. More information is available at the RDEK’s website, www.rdek.bc.ca.

Volunteers are needed for 55+ B.C. Games in Kimberley/Cranbrook

The BC 55+ Games are just around the corner and volunteers are needed in Kimberley and Cranbrook.

The event will host approximately 2200 athletes in 23 events in and around B.C. cities from September 11 to 15, 2018.

1000 volunteers are needed locally for a variety of activities from sport-specific tasks to administration.

To volunteer, visit the volunteer portal at www.55plusgames.ca.

Painting the Town Red

Kimberley’s signage will be getting a makeover during the next few months. All signs across Kimberley, from street signs to welcome signs, will be replaced over the next year or so. City staff have already begun installation with entry signs, and will continue with welcome signs, directional signs, City regions, street signs, trailheads, facilities, and points of interest signs.

Way finding will also improve with the addition of demarcation of regions within the community. Each region, such as Blarchmont and Townsite, will be colour coded and reflected on maps to help visitors.

Castlegar bridge designed by architect of collapsed Italian bridge

