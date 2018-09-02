News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley over the past week.

Kimberley fire update

The Regional District of East Kootenay removed some of the homes in the St. Mary Valley from Evacuation order on Tuesday, changing them to alert status. 25 properties still remain under the order.

Containment lines continue to hold on the northeast corner of the fire, and there has been no further encroachment toward the St. Mary Lake community. The fire continues to be classified as out of control.

A new incident command team from Alberta took over for the Ontario team on Wednesday afternoon.

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormic took to Facebook on Thursday evening, stating that despite cooler temperatures, Kimberley will remain on evacuation alert until further notice. He says that Kimberley is one strong, sustained wing away from evacuation and both the Incident Command Team and City are continuing to monitor things very closely.

The evacuation alert for 121 properties in the TaTa Creek area was rescinded on August 26.

Kimberley drivers reminded that school starts Tuesday

The new school year begins on Tuesday, September 4, as Kimberly kids head back to the classroom.

As always, Kimberley RCMP are reminding drivers to slow down and watch for children. It doesn’t matter wether or not you’re in a school zone, says the RCMP, as kids have to walk from their neighbourhood to get to their school.

The speed limit is 30km/hr in school zones and local RCMP members will be watching for violators.

Kimberley’s Terry Fox Run coming up September 16

The annual Terry Fox Run is coming up on September 16 in Kimberley. The run will take off from Centennial Hall at noon, as usual, with registration beginning at 11 a.m.. It will follow the same route, with runners and walkers heading down Rotary Drive and looping back to Centennial Hall either at the the Aquatic Centre or Skate Park, depending how many kilometres you want to get in.

Time to be aware of wildlife attractants

WildSafeBC Kimberley/Cranbrook is reminding residents to be diligent about wildlife attractants as fruit trees ripen and bears start to bulk up for hibernation.

Community Coordinator Danica Roussy says that the third week in September is historically known as the week with the most wildlife conflicts reported.

Always store garbage in a secure building until collection day, and do not allow windfall from fruit trees to accumulate on the ground.