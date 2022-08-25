Nigel Kitto says he won’t run again for Kimberley Council

Another senior member of Kimberley City Council has announced he will not be running again. This time it is Coun. Nigel Kitto, who will be stepping down after two terms.

In a statement, Kitto said. “After two terms on Kimberley City Council I have decided not to run again. It has been an amazing experience to serve our City, and to understand a lot better what it takes to maintain and improve our municipality. Cooperation has been an important factor, and I am heartened by the way the Mayor and Council have worked together for the betterment of Kimberley despite our differences – something seemingly rare in politics these days!

“I am thankful for our hard working City Staff, rising to the challenge to maintain and improve upon aging infrastructure whilst providing services enviable of other municipalities. To my friends, colleagues, team mates, fellow volunteers and others who supported me over my 8 years on Council I thank you for your insights and honesty in sharing your ideas and concerns. I especially feel honoured to have been first elected as a fresh Canadian Citizen and still relatively new to Kimberley.

“I’d like to especially thank my partner Toni and my son Christopher for their patience and understanding, it would be impossible to serve without their love and support. It is time now for me to focus on my Nursing career and continue serving Kimberley’s residents in that role. The skills and knowledge I have gained in local politics and the relationships formed will continue to enhance all aspects of my personal and professional life.”

With Darryl Oakley already announcing that he will step down, that is two vacant council seats. Other incumbent councillors Kent Goodwin, Sandra Roberts, Jason McBain and Kyle Dalum have not yet announced their intentions. The only new candidate to come forward to date is Steve Royer. Mayor Don McCormick has said he will run again.

The nomination period for candidates to submit their nomination papers to local election officials begins Tuesday, August 30 and ends on Friday, September 9, 2022.

READ: Kimberley’s McCormick to seek third term as mayor

READ: Darryl Oakley to run for school board after three terms on council



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter