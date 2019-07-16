Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA

SPCA says cats were starving, and matted with feces and urine

Nine cats and kittens were found in closed bins in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)

Two kittens and seven cats are getting a new chance at life after being rescued from bins on a property near Prince George.

The SPCA’s North Cariboo & District animal centre services manager Alex Schare said they got a call from the property manager who had heard animals moving and meowing inside the bins and took the cats to the vet.

The SPCA said the cats had been stuck in the bins for days with no food and water and were breathing through air holes in the lids.

“These cats were starving, and matted with feces and urine. Some of the adult cats would not have lived much longer and will require a refeeding plan to slowly reintroduce their bodies to food,” said Schare.

The SPCA said the cats’ fur was so badly matted that it needed to be shaved.

The agency said the property was vacant when the cats were found.

Anyone with information about these cats is asked to please call the BC SPCA at 1-855-622-7722.

