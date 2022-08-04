No back yard fires within Kimberley city limits

The ban goes into effect today along with Southeast Fire Centre campfire ban

The Town of Hay River announced a temporary fire ban on June 22 after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources set the fire danger rating in the area to “extreme.” The ban includes the use of backyard fire pits. “All other fires are banned and all previously issued permits are now cancelled for the duration of the ban,” states a news release from the town. The prohibition will remain in effect until the danger rating drops. Photo courtesy of Pixabay

The City of Kimberley is reminding residents that along with the campfire ban in the Southeast Fire Centre, which goes into effect Thursday, August 4, 2022, backyard fires within city limits are also prohibited.

Wildfire activity has picked up across the province following numerous lightning strikes from a hot and dry weather front that moved across the province this week and last.

Other fire-related prohibitions include on open burning, fireworks, sky lanterns, air curtain burners, binary exploding targets and the use of tiki torches.



