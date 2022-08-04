No back yard fires within Kimberley city limits

The City of Kimberley is reminding residents that along with the campfire ban in the Southeast Fire Centre, which goes into effect Thursday, August 4, 2022, backyard fires within city limits are also prohibited.
Wildfire activity has picked up across the province following numerous lightning strikes from a hot and dry weather front that moved across the province this week and last.
Other fire-related prohibitions include on open burning, fireworks, sky lanterns, air curtain burners, binary exploding targets and the use of tiki torches.
carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
