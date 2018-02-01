Gas prices are expected to rise again. Corey Bullock file.

No break on gas prices

Petroleum analyst blames low US inventory

Gas prices are expected to go up as much as ten cents per litre across BC as U.S. oil inventories are 73 million barrels lower than at this time last year.

That’s the latest analysis from Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.com

Average retail prices in British Columbia have risen 2.2 c/L in the past week and the average price is $1.25.5. In Kimberley, prices are currently $1.28.9. The national price average is $1.20.13 c/L, with prices increasing 1.8 cents in the last week.

Including the change in gas prices in British Columbia during the past week, prices on Sunday were 8.8 c/L higher than the same day one year ago and are 1.0 c/L higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 2.0 c/L during the last month and stands 13.7 c/L higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on January 29 in British Columbia have ranged widely over the last five years:

116.41 c/L in 2017, 97.00 c/L in 2016, 97.50 c/L in 2015, 124.50 c/L in 2014 and 120.54 c/L in 2013.

“A continued record-time draw in U.S. oil inventories, which now stand over 73 million barrels lower than last year, appears to be the basis for gasoline’s meteoric upward momentum,” McTeague said. “Combined with the return of financial speculation in petroleum futures, pump prices can be expected to reach highs across Canada not seen for this time of year since 2013. With Canadian gas prices now reaching 15 cents a litre higher on average than in January 2017, more pain at the pumps seems inevitable for most drivers. Without a corresponding strengthening Loonie, 2018 is on track to passing the $1.30 a litre average once the summer blend shift occurs mid-April.”

“For now, Vancouver, Victoria and the Lower Mainland should see prices rise 2 cents a litre, while elsewhere in B.C. a 10 cent a litre rise in cities like Kamloops seems inevitable. Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg, should be in store for a 5-12 cent a litre hike given the tendency of most stations to drop their retail operating margins by this amount over the last weekend. For Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa and London, Sudbury and most of Southern Ontario, a 2 cent rise is in play, while Montreal, which traditionally sees retail margins restored by Monday or Tuesday, will see a 10 cent increase to 137.9 a litre. The Maritimes and Newfoundland which follow last week’s prices under their regulated price regimes will receive a another 1-2 cent a litre hike this week, bringing prices there more in line with the rest of eastern Canada,” McTeague predicted.

Previous story
Province announces $1.5 million in funding to combat overdose epidemic
Next story
Woman’s ‘genderless’ ID won’t fly in B.C.

Just Posted

No break on gas prices

Petroleum analyst blames low US inventory

The state of the city of Kimberley

Mayor Don McCormick delivers annual address.

B.C.’s top doctor cites ‘trial batch,’ as possible link to rash of drug overdoses

Health officials speculate on reasons for nine overdoses in five days in the Interior

Bullying young refs, is this what we want in B.C. minor hockey?

Greater Trail Minor hockey referee denounces post-game confrontation with parent

Cody Campbell commits to University of Central Oklahoma

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters starting goaltender Cody Campbell has committed to… Continue reading

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studio

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

MOL Prestige adrift following engine fire

Province announces $1.5 million in funding to combat overdose epidemic

Eighteeen B.C. cities get money to increase support for users, and access to harm reduction supplies

Rare tropical brown booby seabird rescued on Vancouver Island

Wild ARC says creature likely blown off course as a result of recent storms

From raided B.C. pot shop to convenience store in six days

Raided Cawston medical marijuana dispensary has now reopened as convenience store

Teen critical after L.A. school shooting, student arrested

A girl has been arrested after a school shooting in L.A. Thursday morning

Most Read