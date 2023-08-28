The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country continues to burn into Tuesday, Aug. 22, remaining at 360 hectares. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country continues to burn into Tuesday, Aug. 22, remaining at 360 hectares. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

No change seen in Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country

The fire remains held at 360 hectares

Update: 8:25 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has remapped the Clarke Creek wildfire, which is now estimated at 360 hectares.

Original

The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country is being held at 370 hectares according to the latest update from the BC Wildfire Service.

Firefighters are demobilizing structural protection equipment on buildings on the east side of the Grouse Complex, which includes Clarke Creek fire and Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna.

Several properties remain on evacuation alert and can be viewed on the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre Operations (EOC) website.

The public is reminded to be cautious and aware of active wildfires, which could experience aggressive fire behaviour and to never enter an area where an active wildfire is burning.

The EOC will hold a regional wildfire update at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Group helps Okanagan wildfire victims sift through rubble

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023City of West KelownaKelownaLake CountryOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Minimal weekend growth for Walroy Lake wildfire in north Kelowna
Next story
Firefighters battle many challenges tied to deadly wilderness blazes

Just Posted

City of Kimberley addresses frequently asked questions from residents regarding the new curbside organic waste pick-up program. Paul Rodgers photo.
City addresses curbside organic waste collection FAQs

Clockwise from top left: Manav Basyal and Biren Majhi have opened the new Baker 89 in downtown Cranbrook. Left to right — Ram Tiwari, Biren Majhi, Manav Basyal and Sooni Tiwari (front); Wloka Farms in Creston is expanding their storage facility located right behind the fruit stand; Brian Donald is the general manager at Craftsman Collision; Last week the iconic Hudson’s Bay Store in downtown Banff closed its doors.
Kootenay Regional Business Round-Up

Steve Royer running the 10 K in Abbotsford. Facebook file
Kimberley city councillor Royer wins silver at 55+ Games

The Rocky Mountain Rogues in action against the Terrace Northmen, Saturday’s Saratoga Cup Semifinal, August 26 at COTR Field. (Barry Coulter photo)
Rogues three-peat as Saratoga Cup champs