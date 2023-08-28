The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire remains at 1,830 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire remains at 1,830 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)

No change to Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire burning near Keremeos

The fire remains at 1,830 hectares

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire north of Keremeos remains at 1,830 hectares according to the most current update (Aug. 26) from the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire perimeter was observed from the air and remapped with no change to the overall size. It is still burning out of control, and fire activity increased on Sunday (Aug. 27) afternoon.

Over the weekend, crews conducted small hand ignitions to bring fire to guards and remove unburnt fuels while conditions were favorable.

Aviation bucketing and fixed-wing aircraft continue to support ground crews on the northeast and southeast of the fire.

As well, cattle scattered in and around the fire remain a concern, and ongoing liaison with the Cattleman’s Association representative continues.

Several properties remain on evacuation alert. They can be viewed on the Regional District Okanagan Similkimeen Emergency Operations Centre website.

READ MORE: Many amazing memories at Cathedral Lakes Lodge saved from Crater Creek fire

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023KeremeosOkanaganOsoyoosPentictonPrincetonSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Heat warnings in B.C. as temperature records fall, wildfire fight continues
Next story
North Shuswap firefighter unwavering after losing home, fire hall to wildfire

Just Posted

City of Kimberley addresses frequently asked questions from residents regarding the new curbside organic waste pick-up program. Paul Rodgers photo.
City addresses curbside organic waste collection FAQs

Clockwise from top left: Manav Basyal and Biren Majhi have opened the new Baker 89 in downtown Cranbrook. Left to right — Ram Tiwari, Biren Majhi, Manav Basyal and Sooni Tiwari (front); Wloka Farms in Creston is expanding their storage facility located right behind the fruit stand; Brian Donald is the general manager at Craftsman Collision; Last week the iconic Hudson’s Bay Store in downtown Banff closed its doors.
Kootenay Regional Business Round-Up

Steve Royer running the 10 K in Abbotsford. Facebook file
Kimberley city councillor Royer wins silver at 55+ Games

The Rocky Mountain Rogues in action against the Terrace Northmen, Saturday’s Saratoga Cup Semifinal, August 26 at COTR Field. (Barry Coulter photo)
Rogues three-peat as Saratoga Cup champs