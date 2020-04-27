No decision on schools reopening yet

In a message to parents District Superintendent says that while the possibility of schools fully reopening has been talked about, Districts have received no direction from the Ministry yet

School District 6 Superintendent Paul Carriere has sent parents in the district an update, reminding them that although Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry has raised the possibility of schools opening again before the school year ends, there has been no decision made on that, and school districts have not received any direction or reopening yet.

“You will have heard media reports about the possibility of students returning to schools in the coming weeks,” Carriere said in his email to parents. “While this has been surfaced as a possibility by the Provincial Health Officer, there has been no decision, specific direction or guidance to school districts yet. We expect the PHO will advise the Ministry of Education and we will receive the information we need in a timely fashion when more is known. We thank you for your patience and will update you accordingly. For the time being we continue with our new “business as usual” and will continue to do our best to support students.”

He also thanked parents for their efforts to keep their children learning.

“We are approaching our fifth week of operation since spring break. We really appreciate the essential role parents are playing in helping to keep student learning on track. We know this is difficult and not exactly what you signed up for. We know our students really benefit from strong connections with school staff, however we can work together make this happen during these trying times. If you have questions or concerns about your child’s learning please contact their Teacher(s) or Principal. Thanks you for the positive messages many of you have sent about the work of our teaching and support staff. I really appreciate hearing the good news about the learning that is happening for our students. “

SD6 has information and updates from the Ministry on their COVID-19 Communication link on their website.



CoronavirusEducation