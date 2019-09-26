An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 parked at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport in May 2018. (Nicholas Pescod/News Bulletin)

No faults found after Vancouver-to-Australia flight hit turbulence, injuring 37 people

Air Canada Flight 033 had to make an emergency landing in Hawaii on July 11

The Transportation Safety Board says investigatorts found no fault, after a flight out of Vancouver last summer hit sudden turbulence, resulting in dozens of injuries, and was forced to land in Hawaii.

Fifteen crew members and 269 passengers were heading to Sydney, Australia, on July 11 when their Air Canada Boeing 777 encountered “severe turbulence” over the Pacific Ocean about six hours into the flight.

It lasted for about 10 to 15 seconds, the safety board said in a report made public on Thursday. The cabin crew had been preparing the snack carts and the seat belt sign was off.

“Several passengers and some of the cabin crew were thrown into the ceiling of the cabin. In total, 37 people (31 passengers and six cabin crew) reported sprains, strains, cuts, and bruises.”

The flight crew diverted to the airport in Honolulu, which was about two hours away, while the cabin crew and passengers who happened to be healthcare workers gave first aid.

READ MORE: 35 hurt after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

A review of the flight recorded revealed no significant turbulence before or after the “occurrence,” the report said, and no significant weather in the forecast along the flight route.

“Maintenance conducted a severe-turbulence inspection, and no faults were found.”

WATCH: Dozens of passengers on Air Canada flight 033 share what happened when turbulence hit.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years
Next story
B.C. mother appeals conviction in murder of eight-year-old daughter

Just Posted

Wildsight’s sixth annual Harvest Party

Summer is officially over and the season of harvest has begun

VIDEO: Kootenay-Columbia candidates stop talking, start listening at reverse forum

Nelson at its Best hosted the event Wednesday

Special Beethoven performance by Arne Sahlen this weekend in Kimberley and Cranbrook

Arne Sahlen will present “Beethoven – the man, the music, the marvel”… Continue reading

Selkirk Junior Girls volleyball team wins home tournament

Congratulations to the Selkirk Jr. Girls Storm Thunder team who won their… Continue reading

Fire mitigation work in Kimberley proceeding on three fronts

Coming up in November, the City of Kimberley will be hosting an… Continue reading

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

B.C.’s speculation tax under fire in first major legal challenge

Group petition filed Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Fernie cyclist crowned North American Enduro Champion

Jennifer McHugh selected to compete in Italy for Team Canada at Trophy of Nations

B.C. Liberal leader says forest workers ‘expendable’ under NDP

Log costs out of line, Andrew Wilkinson tells municipal leaders

B.C. mother appeals conviction in murder of eight-year-old daughter

Lisa Batstone killed young Teagan in Surrey in December 2014

Province launches new alert system for smoky skies, air quality advisories

British Columbians can sign up for the emails, with texts expected to be available in 2020

Most Read