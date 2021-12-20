No information yet on when quad chair will be operational at Kimberley Alpine Resort

From a joyous opening day with fresh snow on Friday to having to shut down due a fire in the liftie hut at the top of the North Star Express Quad on Saturday, it was a strange opening weekend at the Kimberley Alpine Resort.

The Resort was shut down completely on Saturday and by Sunday the Easter Chair and Magic Carpet, Tamarack Chair and Owl T-Bar were operating and people were taking the lengthy trek to the Easter Chair.

Matt Mosteller of Resorts of the Canadian Rockies issued the following statement:

“It is horrible but we are moving forward to do all we can to provide our community and guests with skiing and snowboarding experience. We want to thank all of the local businesses, those who ski and ride with us and all those who have sent their notes of care and support. We are proud of our team and their fortitude, resilience and for putting positive steps forward. They are doing everything they can. Please have people check our website and snow report for updates as we are looking to add experiences and winter activities over this Holiday time. We are also working on ways to enhance the experience at the top of the Easter Chair too ( ie ways to warm up if needed) As well we are looking at ways to add more experiences in the base area too. We still have some great additional winter activities from Fat Biking, Snowshoe rentals and Snowshoe tours, cross country ski rentals, kids ice skating (Stay tuned for when opening in the base area) to be offered as well.

“Kimberley has incredibly good spirit! We are grateful for all support and cheer. Our team is incredible here and they have pivoted quickly to offer skiing and riding experience. We are moving forward.

“The investigation continues by Fire Dept and RCMP, and we are in on-going discussions with lift manufacture to get this situation assessed. We don’t have any input back from lift manufacturer and given that it is the Holidays it may be bit longer until we have more definitive information and update. So to sum it up – we are moving forward as positively as possible to provide a skiing and riding experience, we are working on adding extra holiday experiences both in the base area and on the mountain and we are proud of our team and our community.”