No injuries after Kimberley Fire Department responds to fire at Warren Ave apartment

Warren Ave was closed to traffic for two hours while Kimberley Fire Department and other emergency services responded to a fire at an apartment complex. Photo submitted.

Kimberley Fire Department crew responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Warren Ave at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2.

A total of 13 firefighters, BC Ambulance Service, RCMP, BC Hydro and City Operations responded. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it contained to the apartment unit where it started.

No one was injured in this incident. Occupants of the building have been displaced until a full assessment of the structure is completed.

Warren Ave (HWY 95A) was closed to traffic for two hours while crews responded. Red Cross is providing support for some of the residents.