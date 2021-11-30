A multi-family home was damaged in a fire on Monday, Nov. 29, but fortunately no one was injured. Paul Rodgers photo.

No injuries in Spokane Street Fire

Multi-family residential property’s interior damaged by smoke and fire

The Kimberley Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Spokane Street in Kimberley at 7:17 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames emanating from a two-story multi-family residential property. Fire crews worked quickly to remove one occupant and extinguish the blaze.

A total of five City of Kimberley Fire Department units responded, including 19 firefighters alongside BC Ambulance Service, RCMP, City Operations, Fortis Gas and BC Hydro.

No one was injured and the three occupants were taken into the care of Red Cross.

The building suffered extensive smoke and fire damage to its interior.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

