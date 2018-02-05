No needles in the bins please

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) recently released a statement revolving around the improper disposal of needles, causing concern for those who hand-sort recyclables.

The original press release explains that over the past few weeks there has been an increase in needles being dumped into the RDEK’s yellow recycling bins.

The Bulletin followed up with RDEK Solid Waste Superintendent, Jim Penson who says there have not been any incidents recently, however the increase poses a risk for those who work on the sorting line.

“These needles are not from one source – they are single needles, needles being used for medical purposes, insulin needles in jars, you name it. No matter where they came from, the message is the same: they do not belong in the yellow bins.”

Penson says that on a quarterly basis he typically fills a “coffee can” with these needles, however over the past six weeks he has filled two “ice cream” buckets.

“We’ve definitely noticed a huge up-tick,” said Penson. “It seems that most of the needles would be used for diabetics, it’s a different product and we’ve noticed a change in the public’s disposal of them.”

Penson says that sometimes the needles will be dumped in bulk quantities, however by the time they get to the sorting line they are spread out.

“By the time they get to the line they tend to be spread out,” Penson said. “Once they find one needle, staff has to shut down the line and sift through the rest of it. They are sort-of sitting on egg shells waiting for another one to show up. It impacts their work; it takes at least 45 minutes to clean the line and this can happen three or four times a day.”

Penson says this not only disrupts the flow of recycling being processed, but the main concern is the safety of the staff.

“Our yellow bins are sorted by hand. Every time someone puts a needle in one of our bins, they are potentially risking the health and safety of the hardworking men and women at the sorting facility. There is no excuse for it and it needs to stop,” Penson added.

Needles should be properly disposed of in designated sharps containers. Containers are available at most pharmacies and there are numerous locations to dispose of needles across the East Kootenay.

“The message is very simple: no needles in the bins. Period,” stresses Penson.