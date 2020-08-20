Ralph Parker, chief nursing officer for Olympic Medical Center, secures a nasal swab from a motorist during drive-up testing for COVID-19 on Aug. 15 in Port Angeles. Medical center staff and administrators plan to continue free public testing seven days a week from 9 a.m-4:30 p.m. this week in the parking lot west of 1035 E. Caroline St. Photo by Keith Thorpe/Olympic Peninsula News Group

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

Interior Health has zero new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 20

Interior Health is reporting no additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The total numbers of cases in the health authority remain at 411 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 15 cases active and in isolation in the region. No one is in hospital.

Within the health authority, there are 166cases linked to Kelowna since June 26 – an increase of one since Tuesday.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at six positive cases — all among staff who contracted the virus during a two-day off-site training session.

B.C. public health officials reported 80 more cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 20, with two additional deaths to bring the total to 200 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The latest two deaths were in long-term care in the Fraser Health region.

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

Interior Health has zero new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 20

