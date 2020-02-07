A car crashed through the front of Little Owl Academy in Kelowna on Friday morning (Feb. 7). (Mackenzie Britton - Capital News).

No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

A car smashed through the front of a childcare centre in Kelowna Friday morning, however it doesn’t appear there are any injuries.

The car crashed through Little Owl Academy, located on Kane Road in Glemore, around 8:30 a.m.

Fire crews and police are on scene and assessing the situation.

Little Owl Academy will be closed for the rest of the day.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus
Next story
Man describes being ‘clobbered’ by mudslide up rural Hope road

Just Posted

Youth Leadership Summit coming to Kimberley this April

Supporting young people to lead, take action

Kimberley pianist offering free lessons for charitable donations

Kimberley pianist Arne Sahlen was a self-described ‘intense-admirer’ of Don Davies, who… Continue reading

Minor hockey in Kimberley this weekend.

Coming up in Minor Hockey this weekend is the Clash in the… Continue reading

The state of the City of Kimberley: Mayor Don McCormick

In order to say yes to your priorities, you have to be willing to say no to something else, Mayor says

Kimberley’s Buchy reflects on national curling experience

Kimberley’s Kayla Buchy is far from finished her curling season despite not… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: what you need to know when buying jeans

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Heroes hold flickering candles

Yme Woensdregt Two years ago, on February 14, a gunman opened fire… Continue reading

No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

Cat found in 7-Eleven Dumpster in Smithers recovering, after anonymous donation

The Northwest Animal Shelter said Latte will be available for adoption in mid-February

B.C. man with same first and last name wanted on various charges

John Wilfred John wanted for forcible confinement, assault and threats

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

Hobbits do not leap and other leap year facts

As most of you are aware, 2020 is a leap year, meaning… Continue reading

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce injunction at Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

Most Read