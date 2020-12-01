The first of two earthquakes near Alaska on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, is shown in blue. (USGS)

The first of two earthquakes near Alaska on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, is shown in blue. (USGS)

No tsunami risk after two earthquakes near Alaska

Both earthquakes hit near the U.S. state on Dec. 1

There is considered to be no tsunami risk after multiple earthquakes near Alaska on Tuesday (Dec. 1) morning.

The first earthquake, measured by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) at a magnitude of 6.4, struck at 8:22 a.m. about 41 kilometres east south east of the small community of Nikolski in the state. The second hit to the east, closer to the Gulf of Alaska, at 8:35 a.m.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami expected.

Most Read