Nohomin Creek wildfire stable on most flanks

Blaze near Lytton has grown to an estimated 3,745 hectares

The Nohomin Creek wildfire’s south, northeast, and east flanks are currently stable with no active fire behaviour.

After initially sparking on July 14, the blaze near Lytton has grown to an estimated 3,745 hectares.

Evacuation alerts have been lifted in the region.

Active fire behaviour is expected in the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park throughout the day Monday (Aug. 8).

In the valley, the fire is burning on steep cliffs, and rocky terrain ground crews cannot access.

At high elevations with rocky terrain, fuel for the flames will become sparse. Wildfire behaviour will likely slow under these conditions, making the blaze more manageable.

The Stein Valley Heritage Park is currently closed. More information is available here.

Lytton First Nation and BC Parks are working together within the park’s boundaries, where smoke and fire activity is expected to continue.

At this time, the blaze is suspected to be human-caused, but it remains under investigation.

