Nomination period for Kimberley Business Excellence Awards now open

Last year’s Business of the Year was Kimberley Kritters Pet Food Supply, sponsored by the Bulletin. File photo

The Kimberley Business Excellence Awards, hosted by the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce, and this year the plan is to return to an in-person event.

The in-person event will be held on January 14, 2023 at the Kimberley Conference Centre. The theme of the event this year is Best Small Town, Best Small Business.

Nominations are now open and can be accessed here.

Businesses can be nominated in the following thirteen (13) categories: Business of the Year, Stan Salikin Community Impact Award, Trades Business or Person of the Year, Tourism & Hospitality Excellence, Employee of the Year, Business 2 Business Excellence, Entrepreneur of the Year, Home & Mobile Business of the Year, The Keystone Award, Rising Star Award, Health, Well & Fitness Award, Professional Services Award, and Retail Service Award. The criteria for each category is included on the nomination form.

Nominations will close on November 11, 2022 to you only have a short time to nominate businesses you feel deserve an award.

Then the adjudication committee, comprised of non-[artisan community leaders, will meet to shortlist nominees. the top three nominees will be announced on November 21 and voting will begin, and will continue to December2, 2022.

The winners will be announced and the awards presented at the in-person gala event on January 14, 2023 at the Kimberley Conference Centre. Tickets to the event are $115.00 including tax. The ticket price includes a buffet dinner, champagne toast, keynote speaker, awards presentations, live music, a silent auction, and more! Purchase a ticket here using your credit card or e-transfer funds to info@kimberleychamber.com (message to include name of business and name of individual attendee).

There are several categories still requiring a sponsor. If you are interested please contact Katherine Petersen, General Manager, at (250) 427-3666 or manager@kimberleychamber.com.

READ: Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce announces Business Excellence award winners



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter