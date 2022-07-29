A sign board displays the TSX as a custodian cleans the windows of the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

A sign board displays the TSX as a custodian cleans the windows of the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

North American markets end July strong after a busy week of earnings, Fed decision

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.98 cents US compared with 77.91 cents US on Thursday

North American markets ended the last trading day of July on a high note, with Canada’s main stock index up over 200 points and U.S. markets all in the green.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 236.21 points at 19,692.92, driven by strength in the energy, industrials and base metals sectors.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 315.50 points at 32,845.13. The S&P 500 index gained 57.86 points at 4,130.29, while the Nasdaq composite was up 228.09 points at 12,390.69.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.98 cents US compared with 77.91 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude contract was up US$2.20 at US$98.62 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 9.5 cents at US$8.23.

The December gold contract was up US$12.60 at US$1,781.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up nearly ten cents at US$3.57 a pound.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
PODCAST: 3 dead, 2 wounded – a look at the 5 hours that shook the Langley community
Next story
Parents facing tough conversations, decisions in wake of Hockey Canada controversies

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for the East Kootenay region. Trevor Crawley photo.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for East Kootenay

Members of the Mark Creek Lions with the new bench on the Lions Trail in Kimberley.
Long time Lions member honoured with memorial bench on Lions Trail in Kimberley

The Kootenay Zone Towed Water Sports Team, left to right: Kaylee DuBois, Reece Lawrick, Bronson Schmidtke, Ryder Duczek, Erica Godsave, and Dagen Duczek at the closing ceremonies of the 2022 BC Summer Games in Prince George, BC.
Kootenay zone water sport athletes hit the podium at BC Games

File photo
Police action played no part in death of Hwy. 3 cyclist: Report