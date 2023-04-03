North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Spring is here and although the ski season may be winding down, the entertainment is only ramping up at Kimberley Alpine Resort. North Star Days, a beloved annual event, was held on Saturday, April 1 drawing retro-clad revellers to the resort for the second last Saturday of the season.

There has been no short supply of snow this year, with multiple hefty pow days throughout the season, and Mother Nature dished out some more on Saturday, applying a fresh layer of snow to the slopes heading into the final week.

The day began at 10 a.m. with a guided history tour of the mountain, with the beer gardens, barbecue and DJ Ray firing up in the Plaza at 11 a.m, as well as the kid’s zone with multiple actives for the kiddos beyond the skiing itself

Kimberley always loves a good dog fashion show, and North Star Days delivered once again, with a delightful Best Dressed Dog and Dog Trick contest.

Resort staff constructed a mogul track and a banked slalom run, providing the setting for two great competitions, with nearly a hundred skiers and snowboarders signing up.

The stylishly-clad and extremely talented Mile High Club took to the stage at around 3 p.m., providing an excellent soundtrack to the afternoon.

Awards were then presented in the Plaza for the Mogul and Banked Slalom competitions, as well as awards for best dressed, best hair and best goggle tan.

Next week is the grande finale of the season, with Spring Splash on Saturday, April 8 and the last day of the season, featuring the always hilarious Dummy Downhill on Sunday, April 9.

The Pond Skim Challenge will begin at 1 p.m. Information on registration can be found on skikimberley.com

Legendary AC/DC cover band BC/DC will headline Saturday, starting up at 3 p.m.

Sunday’s festivities kick off with the Dummy Downhill at 2 p.m., so make sure to get a good spot to see a wide plethora of dummies sail off a giant ramp and come crashing down to their ultimate demise.

The headlining band for the season finale is local favourites Alderbash, who will strike up at 3 p.m.



