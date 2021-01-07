Cathy McLeod (File Photo)

B.C. Interior MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

The office of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod was broken into on New Year’s Day.

At this time the perpetrator or perpetrators are unidentified, but McLeod confirmed in a tweet that her constituency office had been broken into and rifled through.

While McLeod said the political polarization of Canada isn’t as bad as in the United States, she noted this incident proves that Canada still has its own problems.

McLeod said nothing appears to have been stolen from her office. However, she noted it was unusual that the perpetrator or perpetrators only targeted her personal office and rifled through her desk drawers and files. She doesn’t believe they were there very long due to the alarm being triggered.

A report has been filed with the Kamloops RCMP. McLeod initially wasn’t going to make the event public but changed her mind following the storming of the Washington DC Capitol Building that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 7.

She said there’s a lot of stress and anger due to COVID-19 restrictions and as a result of the news that a substantial number of politicians chose to travel over the Christmas holidays. In her tweet, she noted she was singled out because of her views around COVID-19 and the vaccine roll-out.

“I believe COVID is a serious disease with serious implications,” McLeod said. She added she understands people have reservations about how fast the vaccines have been produced, but it’s ultimately their choice if they take them.

McLeod urged everyone to follow the advice of Dr. Bonnie Henry to “be kind, be calm and be safe.”

